MICHAEL REED STARK, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park. Mike was born January 17, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Karen Stark that raised him who he fondly called “mom” and the late Gary Reed Stark. In addition to his dad, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Violet Stark, and by his uncle, Ronnie Stark. He was a member of the Gates Fourth United Methodist Church of Columbus. In addition to his “mom,” Karen Stark, he is survived by his aunt, Judy (Tom) Conard of Huntington; a brother, Andy Stark; cousins, Stacey (Dan) Gracey of Huntington and their children Hunter and Brooke; Tony, Ronnie and Dusty Stark; and two special friends, Mike Tolle and Larry Short of Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Gates Fourth United Methodist Church, 119 E. Gates St., Columbus, OH 43206. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

