NANCY G. STONE, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away December 29, 2020, at her home. Nancy was born February 12, 1937, in Huntington, daughter of the late James and Alta Ellis Gill. She was a member of the Mount Hope Baptist Church and was a former secretary for Guyan Eagle Coal Co. and Island Creek Coal Co. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald L. Stone; son, David Stone of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Alicia (Tim) Justice, granddaughter, Ashley Justice, and a great-grandson, Chris Lee, all of Shallotte, N.C. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, by the Rev. Mark Roach at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. It is suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington. Face masks will be required. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

