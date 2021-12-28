NICHOLAS “NICK” PHILLIP DINIACO, 80, of Huntington, died Friday, December 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 8, 1942, in Ashland, Kentucky, a son of the late Phillip and Barbara Vasilaros Diniaco. Nick was a graduate of Huntington High School and received his BA Degree from Morris Harvey (University of Charleston). He was the retired owner of Phillip Diniaco and Sons Contractors. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, AHEPA, AF&AM Minerva Lodge #13, Barboursville, The Cherry River Navy and was a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Diniaco; two children, Charles “Chuck” Diniaco and Amy B. (Matthew) Orwig, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Nicholas Chase Diniaco of Dothan, Alabama, Rylan Matthew Orwig of Huntington; sister, Mary Gentry (Alan) of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; brother, Marcus Diniaco of McMurry, Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by Father Mark Elliott. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Friends may call Wednesday, noon until service time at the funeral home. Masks are required. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter or Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you