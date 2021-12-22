NORMA CAREY CARROLL, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, December 20, 2021, in Woodlands Retirement Community. Norma was born September 17, 1928, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elmo Clyde and Ruth Alma Smith Carey. She received her BS degree in Business Administration from Marshall University. She was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served as Secretary, Treasurer and President of the United Methodist Women. She was an active volunteer in the community, including Huntington Museum of Art, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Cabell County PTA. She is survived by her husband, Charles Wesley Carroll; a son, Michael Wesley Carroll (Robin); two grandchildren, Margaret Carroll and Matthew Wesley Carroll. Private graveside services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

