PATRICIA ANN THABIT, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022, at the Atria Assisted Living facility in Grapevine, Texas. She was born April 16, 1936, in Huntington, the only daughter of Robert C. Cunningham and Hester Mary Talbert of Hurricane, West Virginia. She is survived by her son, Douglas Hammesfahr, and two daughters, Robin Ann and Teresa Renee, as well as her grandchildren, Zach Zabriskie, Catherine Hardy, Patrick Hammesfahr and Dalton Hardy. Her second son, Robert, died in 1959. Pat graduated from Huntington High School in 1954 and married Roy Douglas Hammesfahr. Roy was then a member of the US Navy and their family lived all across the United States and during the years 1967 to 1968 lived in Libya (North Africa). Pat married the late Louis Mike Thabit in 1976; together they lived in Florida and West Virginia during their time together. Pat worked for several years in the banking industry and volunteered for several organizations in the Huntington area. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntington and was an active participant in the Red Hat Society. A funeral service will be held by the Rev. Scott Sears at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
