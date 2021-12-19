PATRICIA SIMMONS, 79, of Huntington, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington on December 10, 2021. Pat enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Red Cross. Her expertise in disaster management elevated Pat to a Regional Director Position, upon which Pat relocated to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to be in charge of the East Coast and Caribbean disaster relief efforts. After 9/11, Pat worked closely with officials from New York City and Boston to further develop and implement disaster planning. In 2005, Pat moved to Texas to coordinate Red Cross Services for more than two dozen counties; many local Red Cross chapters profited greatly from her organizational expertise. In 2010, Pat retired to Huntington, where she volunteered her expertise in disaster planning, working closely with several organizations where she helped chair table top presentations. As a young adult, Pat worked in hospitals in Louisa, Kentucky, and Children’s Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio. This is where her mission to help people began. Later, volunteering for Red Cross, Pat was sent to disasters all across the United States. Eventually volunteering led to the position as State Director of Michigan and Wisconsin. Her roles with Red Cross truly impacted hundreds of thousands of people across the United States and the Caribbean. Preceding her in death were parents, Harlan and Ethel Crabtree, and sons, Mike and Tom Copley. Surviving to celebrate her storied life accomplishments are her sister, Linda Cole (Brad), and brothers, Gary Crabtree (Bonnie) and Bob Crabtree (Kim). Special thanks for the loving care provided her by her caregiver, Karen Ratcliff. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

