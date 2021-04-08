PAUL A. PERRY, 58, passed away April 4, 2021, in his hometown of Huntington. Paul was an Alumnus of Marshall University, a lifelong fan of The Thundering Herd, St. Louis Cardinals and New England Patriots. He spent most of his career as a sales and finance specialist in the Tri-State area. Paul “P-Funk” had an outgoing personality, a playful grin and a love for music, especially old-school R&B. He cherished many lifelong relationships, and his friendship was charismatic and loyal. He was baptized in the Christian faith. Paul is survived by his parents, Dr. Simon D. and Francis H. Perry, his siblings, David D. Perry, Kelly E. Vaziri (Dr. David Vaziri), Thomas D. Perry (Jennifer Perry), his three beloved daughters, Kelli “Baboo” Dixon (Shawn “only son” Dixon), Billie Ann Marie Perry and MacKenzie Shae Perry, and as Paul would say, his two wonderful “grand-dots,” Chloe Renae Dixon and Lillian Grace Dixon, many special nieces and nephews, and his best friend and biggest supporter, Diane “Daiz-Daiz” Wilson-Perry, all of whom will love him through eternity. Dadoo, until we can dance again in Heaven, KJ. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Private interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

