On November 5, 2021, PAUL BRYAN CONNER died in his home in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by his loving wife, Glenda; his son, Bryan Conner; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Conner; and grandsons, Josh and Tyler Conner. He was born December 4, 1926, in the coalfields of Widen, West Virginia, to Ira F. Conner and Elsie Ethel Meadows. Paul attended school and left home at 14 to work in the coal mines and worked until drafted into the service in 1945. He served in the Army infantry for a short time in WWII and then the Korean War. Paul left the economically depressed coalfields of West Virginia to complete a bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University. Subsequently, he moved to Huntington, where he met Glenda and continued his education at Marshall University, where he received his MBA. He worked and managed the accounting center at Stauffer Chemical Company in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, for over 30 years. Paul is also survived by his son, Paul B. Conner II, from his first wife, Lilly Painter. His memory will live on with his five grandchildren, Philip, Sarah, Katie, Josh, Tyler; sister, Joyce Demaline; brother, Bob Conner; and lifelong friends, Allen and Brenda Russell. Paul devoted his entire life to his family and serving the Lord Jesus Christ. Paul served his home church, Souls for Christ Baptist Church, Huntington, and Prison Fellowship Ministries. His focus was to get the gospel out to the world! Funeral Services with military rites will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 3547 U.S. 60, Barboursville, WV 25504. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to Thru the Bible, P.O. Box 7100, Pasadena, CA 91109. Family guestbook is located at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
