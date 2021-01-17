On the 13th of January, 2021, RAQUEL BRIERS, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior. She died at home peacefully, with family at bedside. Raquel was born to Gonzalo Blanes Bou and Josefa Bay Perello in Sevilla, Spain. She met the love of her life, the late David Garth Briers, in Rota, Spain, while he served in the U.S. Navy. They remained married until his death in 2010. She was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. Raquel is survived by her son, David Briers Jr., his children, Brittany, Courtney and Ryan Briers; four great-grandchildren; four nephews and a niece who reside in Spain. She would also want to mention Carrie Miller and Anita Whitt, who loved her as a mother and assisted throughout the years. No service is planned in light of COVID-19. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

