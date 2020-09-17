Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD R. “DICK” BRAMMER, 78, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Cam, and his two sons, Brian and Sean, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Dick was born November 18, 1941, son of the late Earl and Julia Brammer and brother to the late Michael Brammer. He was a graduate of South Point High School, Marshall University (BA and MA), and OCS, United States Marine Corps. Dick served in the Marine Corps from 1964-1970, being honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Dick had a long history of leadership in his work life, from account executive to Steel-Industrial Development Manager. Dick had a passion for baseball and started the “Huntington Patriots.” The traveling teams for youth 15 to 18 gained exposure to colleges for possible scholarships; he did this for over 20 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Camilla “Cam.” He was the loving and devoted father to Brian and Sean (Allison); wonderful grandfather to Megan, Carter, Hannah, Joshua and Caleb. Dick was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he devoted many hours to the needs of the church and a dear friend to many. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with masks and social distancing observed. Private graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dick Brammer Youth Baseball Foundation, c/o Bailes, Craig and Yon Law Firm, PO Box 1926, Huntington, WV 25720-1926. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

