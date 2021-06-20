RICHARD WILLIAMS LYTTON passed away at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Members of his family were with him at the time of his death. Mr. Lytton was born in Huntington on June 14, 1943, the oldest child of Gwyn Bulwer Lytton and Janet Lytton Ford, both of whom predeceased their son. Mr. Lytton was survived by his husband, Christopher Owen Rittenhouse; his children, Richard Ward Lytton and Amy Lytton Stevens; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Burnside, Minnesota; and his sisters, Barclay Lytton Bolen of Huntington, Jennie Lytton Fitzkee of Groton, Massachusetts, Sarah Lytton Buchanan of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lisa Ford Besse of Littleton, Massachusetts; and many friends. Mr. Lytton was educated in Huntington public schools and graduated from Stanton Military Academy and attended the University of Cincinnati. Mr. Lytton was involved in the business machines industry for many years, serving in various executive capacities on both the East and West Coasts for several international companies. He was retired at the time of his death. Mr. Lytton and his husband were living as residents at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington at the time of his death. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
