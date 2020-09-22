Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROBERT ALLEN EINSTEIN died at his home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Einstein III, and his daughter, Kelli Virginia Searles. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Nowak Einstein; by his siblings and step-children, and by one grandson. He is also survived by his mother, Sidney Polan, his step-father and other family.

Robert was a Master Electrician and owner of Einstein Electric.

There will be no service due to the pandemic.

Peace be with Robert and with us all.

Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.