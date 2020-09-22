ROBERT ALLEN EINSTEIN died at his home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Einstein III, and his daughter, Kelli Virginia Searles. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Nowak Einstein; by his siblings and step-children, and by one grandson. He is also survived by his mother, Sidney Polan, his step-father and other family.
Robert was a Master Electrician and owner of Einstein Electric.
There will be no service due to the pandemic.
Peace be with Robert and with us all.
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.