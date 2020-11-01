Essential reporting in volatile times.

A lifelong resident of Huntington, ROBERT “BOB” SLICER died suddenly October 28, 2020. He was born January 18, 1948, in Huntington, son of the late George W. and Mabelle Chambers Slicer. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1965 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University in 1971. Bob was a member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Surviving Bob are his brother, James W. “Jim” Slicer of King George, Va., and his sister, Carol Slicer Julian of DeLand, Fla. Also surviving are his two nieces who adored him, Melanie Julian of Philadelphia, Pa., and Meredith Julian of Memphis, Tenn. Bob was an avid tennis player and follower of Marshall sports teams. No services are planned. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

