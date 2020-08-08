Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROBERT GARFIELD ADKINS JR., 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born October 24, 1948, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, W.Va., he was a son of Robert G. Adkins Sr. and the late Mildred Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Adkins; his children, Robert G. Adkins III and wife Brittaney Bailey, Tina Marquis and husband Ben Marquis; seven grandchildren, Lily Adkins, Ryan Marquis, Dakota McGhee, Liam Marquis, Nathan Marquis, Robert G. Adkins IV (Qade), and Stella Marquis; his two sisters, Karen Skeens and Sharon Fowler; brothers-in-law Rick Kirk and Bob Fowler; sister-in-law Sally Kirk; numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at the Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church, 2111 James River Road, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.