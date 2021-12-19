ROBERT MORTON LEVY passed away on December 14, 2021, at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Joyce G. Levy, who passed away just 7 weeks ago on October 27, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sarah “Sally” Levy.
Robert is survived by his sister, Lois Fineman of Cary, North Carolina; his son, Peter (and Kelly) Levy of Huntington, West Virginia; daughter, Jane (and Bill) Campbell of Portland, Oregon; son, Joel (and Shaunna) Levy, also of Portland, Oregon. Bob is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Seth Levy, Adam Levy, Leah Levy, Lydia Levy, Anna Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell, and 3 great-grandchildren, Linus, Sophie and Isabelle.
Robert was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on February 12, 1926. He graduated from Huntington High School and received a joint B.A. Degree from Marshall and Purdue Universities. At Marshall, he served as President of Tau Epsilon Phi Fraternity, Vice President of the lnterfraternity Council, and was elected to membership in the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Fraternity. Robert received his Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from the West Virginia University College of Law, where he served as Vice President of the School's student body and Vice President of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity.
Robert served in the United States Army (368th Infantry Division) from1943-1946. He served in both the Philippines and Okinawa and attained the rank of First Lieutenant at the age of 20.
Robert practiced law from the time he graduated law school up until the age of 88. He was a founder of and partner in the law firm of Levy & Patton, then Levy and Trautwein, then Levy, Trautwein and Pancake, and finally, Lamp, O’Dell, Bartram, Levy & Trautwein. A general practitioner, he specialized in the areas of estate planning and administration, banking law, insurance defense work and business organizations. He was general counsel for the Twentieth Street Bank and First Sentry Bank, which he helped organize, as well as for the Huntington Sanitary Board (1954-1998), the Cabell County Public Library (1973-2013) and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Robert served as president of Huntington Art Museum, Marshall University Artists Series, Huntington Pediatric Clinic, B’nai Brith Lodge, Friends of the S.E. Library and B’nai Sholom Congregation. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Huntington Automobile Club (AAA), United Huntington Industries, YMCA, American Red Cross (Vice Chairman), Community Players, Cabell County Centennial Commission, Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, Cabell County Library Friends Board, Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Cammack Children’s Center, Ebeneezer Medical Outreach and the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless. Robert served as Committee Chairman for the Community Welfare Council, Boy Scouts of America, the Mental Health Association and the West Virginia State Bar.
Robert’s passions included photography (including developing) and traveling with Joyce. Together, they made a total of 33 trips outside the continental USA, including 25 trips to Europe and the Middle East and 3 trips to Asia.
A celebration of both Bob’s and Joyce’s lives and memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the B’nai Sholom Congregation or the Huntington Art Museum.
