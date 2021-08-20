ROGER G. JORDAN, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born January 11, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to Eloise Jordan and the late Herbert Jordan. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Dwight, and by a sister, Janice Coyer. Throughout Roger’s life he had many interests. In his younger days, he played league softball where he earned the nickname “Smoke” for his ability to hit the long ball. He loved traveling, skiing, golfing, attending NFL and Marshall football games and attending yearly meets at Keeneland. Roger was a member of Trinity Church of God. Roger took over the family business Jordan Electric when his father retired. He later became co-owner and vice president of Jordan Smith Electric. He was a member of the IBEW Local 317 and NECA. In addition to his mother, Eloise, he is survived by a sister, Linda Jordan, brother, Chris (Debbie) Jordan, nephew, Bradlee Jordan, all of Huntington, W.Va.; nephew, Matthew (Kristin) Coyer, great-niece, Rachel Coyer, and great-nephew, Ryan Coyer, all of Westfield, Ind.; aunt, Delores Henderson, and cousin, Debbie Harrington, both of Barboursville; brother-in-law, Larry Coyer of Iowa; his two devoted “furbabies” who were his pride and joy, Ike and Blue; and his former wife, Leigh Jordan. The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to Lisa and Donna from Wyngate for their compassion and kindness during his illness as well as Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, by Dr. Charles A. Cross and Dr. Gary Patton at the Trinity Church of God in Huntington, with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. It is suggested that attendees please wear a mask due to COVID-19 precautions. Donations may be made to Trinity Church of God or Hospice of Huntington. The service will by streamed on the Trinity Church of God Facebook page www://facebook.com/TrinityCHOG. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
