ROSE HUGHES, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in the Ohio Health Doctors Hospital of Columbus, Ohio. Rose was born October 15, 1947, in Coney Island, N.Y., to the late Vincent and Rose Alexandero Bellone. She is survived by her son, Terry Farren; a daughter, Vicky L. Farren-Fitzpatrick; three granddaughters, Taylor J. Farren, Kata B. Crizer and Harlea D. Fitzpatrick; one sister, Jean Bellone; and three brothers, Peter, Vincent and Richard Bellone. Rose was a retired CNA and cosmetologist. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

