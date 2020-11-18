MRS. SANDRA “SANDIE” SAUNDERS, of Huntington, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 1, 1947, in Welch, W.Va. Sandra is the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin of the Sigmon-Saunders family. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur S. Sigmon, and mother, Josephine Sigmon of Logan, W.Va.; her paternal grandparents, Mawyer and Lilly Sigmon of Narrows, Va., and maternal grandparents, Philomeno and Carmella Notchie of Northfork, W.Va.; her maternal aunts and uncles, Joseph, John, Rocco, Patsy, Mary, Makina, Polly, Freddie and Larry; her paternal aunt and uncles, Barbara Jean Atwell, Bobby and Lynwood Sigmon; cousin, Sherrie Atwell; nephew, Seth Sigmon; and additional family, Tom Deere, Brian Long and Mark Smoot. Sandie was a graduate of Logan High School, Class of 1965. She was a daughter of Marshall University and completed a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Education. She spent her life devoted to her faith and family. Sandie served as Special Education Specialist with a passion for advocating for children with developmental disabilities and assisted in developing visual, hearing and gifted programs for children in Cabell County. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and cherished all her friends from the Circle 11 group and the youth group. Sandie is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Saunders; children, Bill, Amy (Kurt Geveke), Susie (Craig Seaman) and Elizabeth (Michael Morgan). She leaves behind seven grandchildren who were the light of her life and brought her so much joy, Noah, Carter, Will, Lilah, Josephine, Lucas and Olivia. She is survived by siblings, Sue Austin of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Bill (Debbie) Sigmon from Olive Hill, Kentucky; nephews and nieces, Jeff (Jen) Austin, Jay Austin, Ashleigh (Daniel) Shuford, Shade and Shayne Sigmon; great-aunt, Edith Notchie; sister-in-law, Sue (Ronnie) McKnight; and nephews and nieces, Steve (Janie) McKnight, Rhonda Smoot, Christy Long, Michelle Deere and Tom Deere. She also has a host of many beloved cousins, extended family and friends. Mom’s love, laughter, generosity and unwavering kindness will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for her family and friends. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, 1327 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh (Child’s Way Medical Daycare), 5324 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, in honor of her granddaughter Lilah Seaman. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of her arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Damron sentenced to life with mercy in murder at Tudor’s
- COVID-19 cases surging in southeast Ohio, governor says
- Medical cannabis processor given permit to operate in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Family works to add beauty to Ceredo
- Two jailed on human trafficking charges in Huntington
- STEPHEN CRAIG SHY
- Cabell deputies honored for response to incidents
- Justice lamented 'I don't know what else I can do' to combat pandemic. Here's what he did.
- Chuck Landon: Marshall's victory was biggest win of all time
- Marshall-Charlotte scrapped due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte
Images
Collections
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service 2020
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2020
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony