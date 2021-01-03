SARA ANN HAWKINS, 95, of Huntington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 1, 2021, at Woodlands Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Marshall Hawkins, after 64 years of marriage. They had three children, Marsha Moses, Jim Hawkins and Greg Hawkins, who thought of her as their best friend and talked to her daily. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her. She was born Sara Ann Sammons Aug. 10, 1925, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Forest Charles and Clara Hornberger Sammons. A beauty, Sara Ann was a part of the debutante set in Huntington and Miss Pony Express at Huntington High School. She attended Converse College in South Carolina and Antioch College in Ohio. She married Marshall Hawkins on August 31, 1946. Sara Ann relished time with her friends and family, all of whom brought her great joy. She delighted in golf and tennis and the Huntington Garden Club and was a Life Master at bridge. Loving and gracious, anyone who entered her home was treated like family. She was a member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her three brothers, Lucian, Tony and Fred Sammons; sister, Dotty Duncan; son-in-law, Jack Moses; and grandson, Luke Hawkins. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Moses of Huntington, and her sons, Jim Hawkins and wife Colleen of Houston, TX, and Greg Hawkins and wife Mary Jo Kinser of Westport, Conn.; grandchildren, Mary Moses (Alberto Bullon) of Lima, Peru, Jason Moses, Katie Goldy (Joel) of Huntington, Sarah Moses (Michael Halley) of Cambridge, Mass., Elizabeth Hearn (Tom) of Houston, TX, Marshall Hawkins (Lee) of Richmond, Va., Hannah Smith (Luke) of Wilmington, N.C., and Rachel Filer (Jeff) of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Eowyn and Jackson Moses, Clara, Mac and Marshall Smith, Mary and Val Hearn, Rudy Halley, Harper, Ellie, Mia and Kya Goldy, Evan and Vera Filer, Georgia and Penn Hawkins, and Jack and Galileo Bullon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
328 6th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- Parkersburg woman wanted in Huntington shooting
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges in shooting investigation
- ROBERT MATHEW "MIKE" HOLLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: MU women's basketball team takes on Louisiana Tech
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students