SHAWN EUGENE STEWART, 56, of Huntington, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Carol Wheeler of Huntington. He worked at Piedmont, US Airways, and was the founder of Stogie’s Inc. He was a Marshall University alumnus, and he loved going to Marshall football games with his daughters and grandchildren. He was a loving father, granddaddy and spouse who always put his family first. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Rainey; his grandfather, Charles Rainey; and his brother, Michael Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Beth Thompson Stewart; his daughters, Ashley Stewart and her partner Jason Eastham, Lauren Stewart and her husband Patrick Miller; his niece, Kayla Wheeler; and three grandchildren, Avery, Adalyn and Benjamin; and many friends and family. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

