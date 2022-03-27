SUSAN ELIZABETH EDMONDS WHISMAN died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, following an extended illness. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., September 4, 1959, a daughter of Sue Edmonds Wright and the late David Sidney Edmonds. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Joshua David Whisman (Krista) of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Sydney Edmonds Poore (Russell) of Lexington, Ky., Stacy Edmonds Wheeler (Darren) of Muncie, Ind., and a brother, David Matthew Edmonds (Lynn) of Huntington. Also, Susan was part of a large blended family that included her late stepfather, Daniel Wesley Wright, stepsister, Kristin Wright Giles of Huntington, and her longtime best friend, Jane Gilkerson. She was a fond aunt to the following nieces and nephews: Teddy Poore (Samantha), William Poore (Lindsay), Elizabeth Poore Borders (Jamie), Nicholas Golden, Nathan Edmonds, Charlotte Edmonds, Ella Giles and Amy Wheeler. She showed her affection by attending countless ballet and music recitals, little league games, soccer matches, graduations and play performances. Susan graduated from Marshall University College of Business and was employed in the banking and human resources professions most of her life, including United Bank/Westmoreland, Branch Manager; Vice President, Town Square Bank, Ashland, Ky.; and Human Resources Director, West Virginia Electric. Over the years, Susan was active in many civic and professional organizations including the Junior League of Huntington, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Marshall University College of Business or “The Newness of Life, Huntington, W.Va.” Services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
