SUSANNA FURBEE, of Huntington, WV, passed from this earth on August 10, 2020, at the Woodlands Retirement Community, at the age of 91. Susanna was born on April 28, 1929, in Moundsville, W.Va. She was a graduate of Moundsville High School and attended Marshall University. Susanna married Jerry Furbee in 1950 before settling in Huntington. Although she enjoyed her time working at Watts Ritter and Co. in the 1950s, Susanna enjoyed even more being a homemaker and devoted her life to her three children. Some of her favorite times were spent working in the caboose during Cammack Midget League football games and Little League 3 baseball games. In 1981, Susanna and Jerry started the Workingman’s Store. Although raised in the Russian Orthodox Church, she was a former member of Central United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church. Susanna was initiated into Huntington Chapter No. 8 Order of Eastern Star in 1953 where she held many offices including Worthy Matron two times. In the family’s early years, Susanna and her children would make homemade root beer in the summertime and enjoy into the fall. She loved vegetable gardening, especially green beans, and canned dozens each summer. She was quite well known for her homemade rolls, which she would often make for her family, friends, various church dinners and Eastern Star functions. When her grandchildren would visit it wouldn’t be unusual to see one of them propped up sitting on the kitchen counter “helping” her cook or bake! Susanna loved when her children and grandchildren came for a visit, excited when they would arrive and so very sad to see them leave … always waiting in a window to wave goodbye as they drove off … until they could be seen no longer. Susanna once wrote “Jerry Alan, David, Marianna — you have made meaning to my life.” Susanna was predeceased by her husband, Jerry R. Furbee, her parents, Charles (Vasil) and Mary (Maria) Parnicza, and one brother, Michael Parnicza. Susanna is survived by her children, Jerry (Kelly) Furbee of Chesapeake, Ohio, David (Michele) Furbee of Jackson, Ohio, and Marianna (Ed) Towle of Lexington, Ky.; her brother, George (Colleen) Parnicza of Huntington, W.Va., and her brother, Charles (Connie) Parnicza of Baton Rouge, La.; her sister-in-law, Sharon Furbee-Mooreher; grandchildren, Jordan Furbee, Maddie Furbee, Anna Towle, Olivia Towle, Bryce Towle, Jamie Bellomy and Shayna Craiger; and five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Susanna truly loved spending time with all her family! The family would like to express its appreciation to the staff at the Woodlands, especially those individuals who worked in Healthcare on 2 East and in the dining room. The love and care you gave to our mother can never be repaid. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va. Private services will be held for the family. Expressions of sympathy may also be made to Hospice of Huntington or a charity of one’s choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
