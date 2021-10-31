TERESA ANN TWOHIG, age 70, of Huntington, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Olex, Terri was born in Parkersburg, W.Va., on December 3, 1950. As the daughter of a chief master sergeant, Teresa spent her youth in Germany and Arizona before graduating from Hamilton Township High School while her family was stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio. Teresa graduated from Marshall University school of nursing in 1972. Following her vocation, Terri earned a master’s degree in nursing and went on to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. Terri retired from Barboursville Internal Medicine in May. She loved the patients she tirelessly served. Terri loved gardening, baking, camping and sewing. She was famous for her Friday Night chocolate chip cookies. Never afraid of an adventure, Terri took on new hobbies with gusto. From dog grooming to bee keeping, she was always willing to try and learn. Terri cherished her close friends. She looked forward to dinners and trips with the “girls.” Family was the center of her life. Terri married the love of her life, Wilson Twohig, on October 11, 1975. Terri and Wilson worked hard to create a home full of love, children and many adventures. Terri loved above all things spending time with her children and grandchildren. Yearly beach trips, cross-country camping trips and time at the family pool were truly cherished. Terri was an active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She served on the Women’s Guild and was a member of Catholic Daughters. She had a great devotion to the rosary and the Most Holy Eucharist. She prayed unceasingly for others. She was often heard telling her grandchildren, “You know my greatest wish is for you to go to heaven.” Terri’s was a life well lived. She worked hard, loved deeply and poured herself out for others. She always looked outward and upward. She made everyone around her better. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gabriella Swiger, and daughter-in-law, Allison Twohig. She is survived by her husband, George Wilson Twohig, of 46 years; brother, John Olex; and children, Willie Twohig, Jim Twohig, Maggie (Joe) Javins, Katie (Clint) McNeal, Mary (Stephen) Fowler and Libby (Jason) Swiger. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Travis, Levi, Josh, Caleb, Dori, Wesley, Artie, Nate, Anna, Jacob, Mullady, Oliver, Chip and Anthony. Visitation will be at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary on Sunday, October 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Monday, November 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by burial at Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Cabell County Right to Life. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
