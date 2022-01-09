TOMASINA SOTO MICHEL, longtime Huntington resident and lover of music, died at her home Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the age of 82, after a courageous struggle against cancer. She was the wife of James Michel of Huntington, who survives her. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley (Mrs. Frank) Lusk of Westbrook, CT, and a niece, Lesley (Mrs. Michael) Byrne of Glastonbury, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sandy Soto Jr. of Beckley, WV, another sister, Sandra Soto (Mrs. C. Donald) Hatfield of Huntington, niece, Lisa Hatfield, and nephews, Chris and Joel Hatfield, all of Huntington. Tomasina was born in Ameagle, WV, on July 26, 1939. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, where she was a proud member of the Woodrow Wilson marching band, in which she played the trumpet. That was the beginning of a lifelong affair with music. She moved on to Marshall University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology, which enabled her to become a social worker for the State of West Virginia. She later returned to Marshall for a Master of Arts degree in music. In addition to the trumpet, she played and taught guitar in the classical Spanish style of her ancestors. She had a special interest in athletics. Always an outdoor person, she enjoyed softball, tennis and following all Thundering Herd teams. She was a New York Yankees fan as well, and proudly possessed a Mickey Mantle personal autograph, which read “To T.L. (her nickname), Best wishes, Mickey Mantle.” She played and coached in various girls softball leagues and was a fierce tennis player. There were no women’s collegiate sports during her years in college, but it was often said that she possessed the talent of an All-American softball player. She was a great sports conversationalist with friends and family members. She had a special love of cats of all kinds, and her concern and love for them encouraged her to rescue many who had been abandoned. Perhaps the most important element in her life was her faith and religion. A longtime Catholic, she was a member of both Beckley’s St. Francis and Huntington’s St. Joseph’s parishes and felt a special love for her St. Joseph’s Bible study friends. Somewhat shy, she nevertheless enjoyed being with friends and the fun and laughter it always produced. She was intensely loyal, to friends and family alike, and she possessed a million-dollar smile. Most of all, Tomasina Michel was about family. Holidays were especially important. She spent years researching the past of her maternal grandparents. At her request, there will be no public services. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Huntington or to a charity of one’s choice. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
