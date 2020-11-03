Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA ANNE STEINER passed away at the age of 87 on October 31, 2020. She was born May 21, 1933, to the late J.P. Heniger and Thelma Heniger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Steiner. She is survived by two daughters, Julia Workman and Vivian Steiner. Virginia has three grandchildren, Kirk, Sarah and Elizabeth, along with several great-grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and duplicate player. Donations can be made to Little Victories. Memorial service will be later. Family guest book at www.klingelcarpenter.com

