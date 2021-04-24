VIRGINIA POAGUE BROWN CASTLEMAN peacefully joined our Lord on April 18, 2021. Virginia was born June 5, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee, to William Campbell and Virginia Poauge Brown of Huntington, West Virginia. She attended Endicott Junior College in Beverley, Massachusetts, and later taught at The Boston School For The Deaf in Massachusetts. Virginia was a devoted mother to six beautiful children, James, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Donald Jr., Mary and Virginia, who were the most important part of her life. She had a green thumb and was her happiest when in the garden surrounded by gardenias and painting, but most especially when raising her children. A spiritual woman, Virginia was ever calm and serene in her faith of God. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Virginia is survived by her two sons, James and wife Judith Gervais of Celebration, Fla., Donald Jr. and wife Susan Gervais of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; her four daughters, Elizabeth and husband Andrew Larimer of Wakefield, Rhode Island, Jacqueline and husband Todd Henry of Highland Village, Texas, Mary Gervais of Celebration, Florida, and Virginia and husband Ryan Carlson of Celebration, Florida; her beloved 14 grandchildren; and two loving siblings, Barclay and husband Dennis Kass of Vero Beach, Florida, and William Campbell Brown Jr. of Huntington, West Virginia. A gentle spirit, may she rest in peace. Services will be private. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpener.com

