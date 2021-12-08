WAILANA VAUGHAN GROVE, 100, of Huntington, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Madison Park Healthcare. Wailana was born May 26, 1921, in Mason County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tucker W. and Maude Frost Vaughan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Miller H. Grove; four sisters; and two brothers. She was a retired Private Duty Licensed Practical Nurse, a member of The Beverly Hills Garden Club and the Beverly Hills Women’s Club. She is survived by a daughter, Josephine (Larry) Kendall of Huntington; step-granddaughter, Merdith (Jason) Allen; and great-step-granddaughter, Kendall Allen. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, by Pastor Kevin Mackey. Entombment will follow. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Madison Park and Dr. Cindy Pinson. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the organization of choice. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
