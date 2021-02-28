WILLIAM “BILL” DUNCAN STARK, 89, of Huntington, died peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Bill lived life to its fullest and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eleanor “Dean” Stark (Huntington); his children, Tim Stark (DiAnn, Palmetto, Fla.) and Heather Stark (Huntington); and his grandchildren, Tim Stark (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Jared Stark (Fort Myers, Fla.). He was preceded in death by his parents, Iola Hall and Tom Stark (Huntington), and his brother, Thomas Hall Stark (Gastonia, N.C.). He is also survived by his brother, James Stark (Linda, Winston-Salem, N.C.), their children, Kenneth Stark (Michelle, Zionsville, Ind.), Sarah Lineberry (Michael, Radford, VA), and Kate Stark (Cincinnati, OH); sister-in-law, Evelyn “Dale” Stark (Gastonia, N.C.), her children, Tom Stark (Alex, Rogers, Ark.) and Cynthia Anderson (Ed, Gastonia, N.C.); sister-in-law, Lajeana Aldredge (Logan, W.Va.), and her daughter, Deena Pittman (Hank, Fairfax, Va.). Bill graduated from Virginia Tech in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. While there, he played football, continuing the passion for sports he had all his life. Bill and Dean married shortly after his graduation, first living in Woodbridge, Virginia, while he served in the Army, and then returning to and settling in Huntington. He worked for Cole and Crane Real Estate Trust in Huntington, first alongside his father, Tom, and until his retirement in 1994. He was active in Marshall’s Big Green Club, serving as president, and his father was one of the first athletes inducted into the Marshall Football Hall of Fame. This would lead to his creation of the Tom Stark Memorial Football Scholarship in 1977 in honor of his father’s time as both a player and coach. Bill was an avid golfer for many years and a one-time Guyan Golf and Country Club champion. He loved to travel, especially on family beach, golfing and Marshall football trips. Details concerning a memorial service will be announced in the near future. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
