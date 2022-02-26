WILLIAM HARRISON WELLS, of Huntington, W.Va., born February 16, 1938, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022, and is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
William H. Wells “Bill” is preceded in death by his father and mother, Edgar Daniel Wells of Blair, W.Va., and Ova Pearl Ellis Wells, also of Blair, W.Va., and his brother, Richard Wells of Branchland, W.Va.
Bill Wells is survived by his one and true love, Nancy Delores Musick Wells of Huntington, W.Va., originally from Omar, W.Va. Bill was his wife’s loyal and constant caregiver until his death. Also, Bill is survived by his daughters, Kathy J. Tee of Burr Ridge, Ill., and Cynthia L. Russell of Florence, Ky. Bill was blessed with five grandchildren, Dr. Eric C. Tee of West Fargo, N.D., Natalie C. Russell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dr. Alicia K. Tee of Phenix City, Ala., Stephen W. Russell of Florence, Ky., and Andrew S. Russell of Florence, Ky. Bill also is survived by four beautiful great-grandchildren, Ethan C. Tee, Isabella C. Tee, Olivia R. Tee, all of West Fargo, N.D., and Jacob D. Hoyle of Phenix City, Ala.
William H. Wells attended Sharples High School, where he graduated. He then attended Huntington School of Business, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. He was employed at C.J. Hughes Construction Company as Treasurer and part-owner until he retired. He was a deacon at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church and later attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
Bill Wells, dad, papaw was greatly loved and respected. He was a wise, great man of Faith to his Lord. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held by James Sheperd at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens located in Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, in memory of William H. Wells. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, went to her etern…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.