ARNOLD EUGENE “GENE” RUNYON, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was born May 15, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William and Ruth Stapleton Runyon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Donna Patricia and Nita Eugenia; sisters, Esta Jean and Mary Ann; and brother, William. For 47 years, Gene ran the print shop at Cabell Huntington Hospital. At the time of his retirement, Gene was the hospital’s longest-tenured employee. At retirement, Gene told The Herald-Dispatch, “I’ll get to see my grandkids more, and I’m looking forward to that.” Gene is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Maxine Runyon; his children, Jack Anthony, Melody Jean, Gregory Eugene, Drema Sue Heffner, Sandra Kay, Philip Joel and Aaron Eugene; two sisters, Alice Ruth and Patricia Donna; one brother, Charles Robert; and many grandchildren. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m., before the service on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you