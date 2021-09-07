ARNOLD EUGENE “GENE” RUNYON, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was born May 15, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William and Ruth Stapleton Runyon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Donna Patricia and Nita Eugenia; sisters, Esta Jean and Mary Ann; and brother, William. For 47 years, Gene ran the print shop at Cabell Huntington Hospital. At the time of his retirement, Gene was the hospital’s longest-tenured employee. At retirement, Gene told The Herald-Dispatch, “I’ll get to see my grandkids more, and I’m looking forward to that.” Gene is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Maxine Runyon; his children, Jack Anthony, Melody Jean, Gregory Eugene, Drema Sue Heffner, Sandra Kay, Philip Joel and Aaron Eugene; two sisters, Alice Ruth and Patricia Donna; one brother, Charles Robert; and many grandchildren. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m., before the service on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
