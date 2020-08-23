Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBARA E. VANCE, 82, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Barbara was born May 26, 1938, in Washington Court House, Ohio, a daughter of the late Willard Waugh and Dorothy Massie Waugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Vance; a sister, Marilyn Waugh; and two brothers, Eldon “Gene” Waugh and Donald Waugh. Barbara retired as a Service Coordinator for Verizon and a member at Twin City Bible Church. She is survived by two daughters, Jackie (Wayne) Young of South Point, Ohio, and Angela (Bruce) Williams of Yorktown, Va.; three sisters, Paula (Kay) Peterson of Cardington, Ohio, Reta (Don) Sprouse of South Carolina and Peggy (Jim) Meadows of Florida; two brothers, George (Sue) Waugh of Ohio and David (Donna) Waugh of Kitts Hill, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Danielle Crank, Candace Blankenship, Carl “CJ” Blankenship, Derik Blankenship, Brandon Williams, Jeremy Williams, Brittany Cryer and Jesse Williams; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at noon Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Sugarcreek Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Pinky officiating. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.