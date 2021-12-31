BARRY ALLEN NEASE, 70, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born August 31, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Woodrow and Rachel Nease. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, Jerry and Woody Nease. Barry was a member of New Beginnings Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Nease; one daughter, Lisa (Ernie) Pierson of Ironton, Ohio; one sister, Paulette Allen; two grandchildren, Samantha (Danny) Huff and Jessica Thomas; and three great-grandchildren, Devon, Aaralyn and Levi Huff. At his request, there will be no services. Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, will be assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

