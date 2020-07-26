Essential reporting in volatile times.

BERTHA JUNE HAMLIN, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 16, 1940, in Sandy Hook, Ky., a daughter of the late Cecil Fannin and Jessie Simmons Fannin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Hobb Hamlin; three sisters, Kathryn, Lona and Pheba; two brothers, William and Chester; and two sons, Ronnie and Earl. Bertha is survived by one son, Larry (Brecka) Hamlin; two daughters-in-law, Anease Hamlin and Peggy Hamlin; one sister, Janie Click; one brother, Dewey Fannin; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler, Chris, Ronease, Joey, Brandon, Trevor, Alex and Rian; 19 great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Blake, Jonah, Brecka Jo, Chloe, Larry David, Krisztian, Kadelyn, Aden, Liam, Eli, Rolen, Racin, Ryder, Jaxon, Peyton, Kelton, Reagan and Donovan; one great-great-grandchild, Brian Forrest; one great-great-grandchild due July 28; and several nieces and nephews. At Bertha’s request, there will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

