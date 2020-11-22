BETTY JEAN HALL, 84, of Kings Mountain, N.C., passed on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain. A West Virginia native and a North Carolina transplant, she was the daughter of Omer and Rosa McClure of Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille and Lou Porter and Mildred and James Johnson; brothers, Clyde McClure and Donald and Darlene McClure; and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Sue Kearns Hall. Betty was most recently a member of the University Church of Christ in Greenville, N.C. After raising her three sons, Betty went back to school and received her degree in Nursing. In retirement she pursued her love of gardening and enjoyed traveling on mission trips to Haiti, Thailand, India and China. She is survived by her three sons, Robert Gregory Hall, Bruce Emerson Hall and wife Pamela, and Christopher Alan Hall and wife Lynn; her former husband, Robert L. Hall; her six grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Rebekah, Noah, Amethyst and Amber; and sister-in-law, Janet McClure. Donations may be made to your local animal shelter in Betty’s memory in lieu of flowers. Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.claybarnette.com.
