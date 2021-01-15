BILL L. FREEMAN, 90, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home. Bill was born March 12, 1930, in Stone, Ky., a son of the late Oscar Freeman and Eva Dyer Parsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris Arthur Freeman. Bill was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1949, and a longtime member of Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. He retired as a Chemical Operator for Allied Chemical. He is survived by two sons, Gregory (Patty) Freeman and John (Pam) Freeman; three grandchildren, Valerie K. Freeman, Sarah (Josh) Sturgill, Micah (Emma) Freeman; and three great-grandchildren, Kathryn Sturgill, Ella Sturgill and John Thomas Freeman; and one sister, Linda Sue Meadows. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio, with Pastors John Freeman and Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
