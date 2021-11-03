BRENDA GAIL CYRUS NORRIS, 78, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 18, 1943, in Dehue, W.Va., daughter of the late Frank and Priscilla Cyrus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Norris; one brother, William Cyrus; and one sister, Carol Sue Cyrus. Brenda was a 1961 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School, and then earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Marshall University. She was a teacher at Fairland and South Point schools for many years and was a member of South Point United Methodist Church. She was a proud youth leader at South Point United Methodist Church and a Little League softball coach. Brenda is survived by her two children, James Edward Norris Jr. of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Sara Lynn Norris (Jamie) Murnahan of South Point, Ohio; one sister, Sarah Garretson of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Frank David Cyrus of Hebron, Ky.; two grandchildren, Rachel (Stephen) McComas of South Point, Ohio, and Reed (Miranda) Murnahan of South Point, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Alan McComas of South Point, Ohio, and a baby girl on the way; and a special niece and nephew, Cyndi Bolser and John Cyrus. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

