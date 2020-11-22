BRITNIE DAWN MCCOLLUM, 40, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born May 5, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va., to Ross and Belinda Ousley McCollum. Britnie was a 1998 graduate of South Point High School, attended Ashland Community and Technical College, and was an associate with Crossmark Food Broker. She had a special affection for elderly people. Preceding her in death are her grandfather, Curtis Ousley, and her uncle, Vaughn Ousley. Survivors also include her daughter, who was the love of her life, Braelyn Rylee Maye of South Point, Ohio; her grandmother, Vivian Ousley of South Point, Ohio; one uncle, Scott (Sharrie) Stephens of St. Clairsville, Ohio; one aunt, Sheila (Lionel) Finch of South Point, Ohio; and six first cousins, Bryan Perkins, Stacie Rutherford, Lynsey McKnight, Krystena Burson, Nikki Campbell and Kyle Ousley. A private family service will be conducted at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with masks and social distancing observed. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

