CARL FREDERICK KLEINMAN, 55, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 30, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Norman and Phyllis Haye Kleinman. He is survived by his wife, Deloris Clark Kleinman; his children, Ashlee (Andrew) Christian, Andrea (Nicholas) Gannon, Carl Andrew Kleinman and Aleeia Kleinman; and one grandchild, Kayden Christian. Carl was a purchasing agent for X_Cal Tools in South Point, a Fire Instructor at Collins Career Center, Deputy Chief at South Point Volunteer Fire Department and an Ohio District 11 Umpire. Carl was a friend to so many, but most of all he was a loving father, grandfather and husband that will be missed, and the biggest fan of his kids. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

