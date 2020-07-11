Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN L. SAUNDERS, 67, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was born February 1, 1953, a daughter of the late Paul Frederick Toney and Betty Lucas Smith. She was a Registered Nurse with King’s Daughters Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Dee Saunders, and a son, Aaron Saunders. She loved her family and is survived by one son, Stephen Saunders of South Point; two sisters, Dreama Huninghake of South Point and Phyllis (Mike) Eplion of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two brothers, Paul (Barbara) Toney of South Point and Gary (Debbie) Toney of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Sidney and Seth Saunders; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Saunders. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Toney officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

