CAROLYN SELLARDS FORBUSH, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, at her home while under hospice care. Carolyn was born October 4, 1943, in Miami, Fla., a daughter to the late Raleigh and Shirley Kinner Sellards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Forbush; her parents; and four brothers, Ronnie, Danny, Terry and Charles Sellards. Survivors include a son, Steven Forbush of Nashville, Tenn.; a daughter, Tracy Forbush of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Larry Sellards (Pam) of South Point, Ohio; five sisters, Sue Davis of Huntington, W.Va., Elizabeth Copley of Fort Pierce, Fla., Doris Reed (Lewis) of Fairborn, Ohio, Peggy Crews of Proctorville, Ohio and Judith Partin of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Stevie Marshall (Austin) of Kenova, W.Va., and Michael Dray (Ashlee) of Denver, Colo.; and six great-grandchildren, Aden, Landon, Rynleigh, Gabriel, Lilianna and Gentree. Family and friends may visit at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. Scott Mann officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

