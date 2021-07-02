CAROLYN WHITED SHEPHERD, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Willie May officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 27, 1941, in Jackson County, W.Va., daughter of the late Otho and Nina Whited. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ellis B. Shepherd; one brother, William Earl Whited; and one sister, Catherine Whited. She is survived by her three children, Sherri (Gill) Gillerlain, Kelly (Tim) Curnutte and David Shepherd; one honorary son, Johnnie (Willa Dean) Wallace; one sister, Ruth (Gene) Campbell from Nebraska; two grandchildren, TaraJo Gillerlain and Brody Shepherd. She has three honorary grandchildren, Beth Wallace McNearney and family, Amie Wallace Crockett and family, and Jason Wallace, who greeted her in heaven with Ellis. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephew. She has honorary sisters that she loved, Nancy (Bill) Hampton, Betty Carter, Libby Hicks, Lucille (Chuck) Hefner, Janice (Pete Maynard) Kibler, Shirley (Jim) Smith and Loretta (Larry) Thompson. She had a very giving heart and loved to do for others. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Dept. (Ladder Truck needs) P.O. Box 186, Kenova, WV 25530 or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice of Huntington 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
