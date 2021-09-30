CAROLYN YVONNE FREEMAN, 73 of South Point, Ohio, who never met a stranger and was as sweet as her famous peach cobbler, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2021. Carolyn was born in Logan, West Virginia. She was the pastor’s wife and a coal miner's daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Lorraine Deering, and one brother, Larry Deering. Carolyn married her best friend (Melvin), the love of her life, from that union they had three children, Tracy (Charles) Seidel, Christopher Freeman, Holly (Davonne) Folks; three grandchildren, Morgan Freeman, Ma’Liyah Peppers and Nyla Folks; one great-grandchild, Harlym Hoyle. Carolyn was a graduate of South Point High School, class of 1966 where she played the trumpet in the marching band. She was the ultimate domestic engineer, and if you were ever lucky enough to have had any of her delicious dishes your taste buds were forever changed! She enjoyed church, road trips with her sweetheart, spending time with her family, shopping, cooking and walking in the park. Carolyn leaves one sister to cherish her memory, Valerie (Horace) Jackson. She will be missed immensely by all family and friends. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Burlington 37 Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the graveside service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

