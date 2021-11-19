CECIL DANIELS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Cecil was born September 15, 1929, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Mart and Etta Daniels. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Smith Daniels; six brothers, Arvis Daniels, Earl Daniels, Henry Daniels, Ervin Daniels, Jarvis Daniels and David Daniels; one sister, Helen Schmalstig. Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Mason for 75 years with the South Point Masonic Lodge Post No. 497. He attended South Point Methodist Church for 65 years and was a member for many. He is survived by his wife, Mary Daniels; one child, Karen Daniels (Larry) Stevens; one brother, Howard Daniels. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Methodist Church, 202 3rd St. E., South Point, OH 45680. Masks will be required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

