CHARLES EDWIN CAREY, 93, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 26, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Kenneth Kendle Carey and Georgia Ethel Newman Carey. He was formerly a truck driver for Chemical Leaman and earned the 2 Million Mile Safe Driving award and was a longtime member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth Evelyn Carey, brothers Keith K. Carey and Bobby L. Carey. Charles is survived by his four sons, Ray Edwin (Amy Otto) Carey, David Eugene (Mary) Carey, Warren Lee (Theresa) Carey and Douglas Earl (Julie) Carey; one sister, Kay (Richard) Malcolm, and one brother, Larry (Barbara) Carey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, October 4, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

