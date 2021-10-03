CHARLES EDWIN CAREY, 93, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 26, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Kenneth Kendle Carey and Georgia Ethel Newman Carey. He was formerly a truck driver for Chemical Leaman and earned the 2 Million Mile Safe Driving award and was a longtime member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth Evelyn Carey, brothers Keith K. Carey and Bobby L. Carey. Charles is survived by his four sons, Ray Edwin (Amy Otto) Carey, David Eugene (Mary) Carey, Warren Lee (Theresa) Carey and Douglas Earl (Julie) Carey; one sister, Kay (Richard) Malcolm, and one brother, Larry (Barbara) Carey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, October 4, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Herd coaches fly to locals schools to recruit
- Finalists for Marshall president announced
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Police roundup: One dead Friday in WV 2 crash
Collections
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: Solar Holler and Coalfield Development flip the switch on solar panel installation
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub
- Photos: Flashlight Reading Night at Cox Landing Elementary
- Photos: Midway on Midvale Halloween display
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. UK Wildcats