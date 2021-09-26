CHRISTOPHER DALLAS HUNT, 40, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born November 24, 1980, in Ashland, Ky. He leaves behind his wife, Megan Robinson Hunt, and his children, Emilee Riffe, Braxton Hunt and Christopher Hunt, all of South Point, Ohio. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Lucille Hankins (Terry) of Ironton, Ohio; his father, Christopher Hunt (Traci) of Coal Grove, Ohio; two sisters, Samantha Browning of South Point, Ohio, and Whitney Graves of Coal Grove, Ohio; mother-in-law, Debbie Robinson of Ceredo; father-in-law, Larry Robinson (Kelly) of Kenova; and two stepsisters, Sarah Nickel of Kenova and Hannah Nickel of Coal Grove, Ohio. He was employed by TEAM Industrial Services of Huntington, West Virginia, as a Level II Inspector. He cherished life, his wife and children, and his family. Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
