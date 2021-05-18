CLARENCE WILLIAMS JR., 84, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. Clarence was born on September 15, 1936, in Covington, Ky. He was a graduate of Warfield High School, Class of 1955, in Warfield, Ky., and went on to attend Morehead University after graduation. He moved to Columbus, Ohio, and began working at The Ohio Malleable and Timken Roller Bearing. In 1977, he moved to South Point, Ohio, and began working for CSX Huntington Shops, where he made many friends and later retired. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and most importantly, Grandpa. Clarence loved basketball, vintage cars and sitting on the back porch with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; a sister, Sue E. Short; a beloved son, John “Mike” Williams; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret J. Williams; a beloved daughter and son-in-law, Greg and Brenda Mullins of South Point, Ohio; three adored grandchildren, Evan Williams, Mitch and Brittany Mullins, all of South Point, Ohio; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Lutie Williams of Inez, Ky.; a brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Kathy Williams of Bowling Green, Ky.; and three sisters-in-law, Octavia Zimpfer, Alberta Adkins and Louise Faith. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
