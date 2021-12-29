DANIEL DUFF HURST JR., 92, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky. He was born July 21, 1929, in Hustonville, Ky., the son of the late Daniel Duff Hurst Sr. and Frances Lea Depp Hurst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Hurst; one sister, Ann Diemond. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Huntington. Daniel is survived by his three children, Nancy Roach of South Point, Ohio, Michael (Robin) Hurst of Pine Mountain, Ga., and Kenny (Kim) Hurst of South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jennifer Mollineaux, Kelly Brunn, Daniel Hurst, Bethany Hunt and Matthew Hurst. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Ky., with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Friends and family may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
