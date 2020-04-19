DAPHNE MARY DUNCAN, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview. She was born January 11, 1941, in Westport, New Zealand, daughter of the late Sidney Fox and Sarah Parfit Fox. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was in charge of Operation Shoebox for several years. Daphne also worked as an assistant manager for Jo Ann Fabrics and as jewelry department manager for Kmart. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Thomas W. Duncan; three children, Mark Duncan (Jamie) of South Point, Ohio, Cheryl Stephenson (Allen Joseph) of South Point, Ohio, and Catherine Darlington (Joseph) of Smithfield, N.C.; four grandchildren, Sarah Board (John), Thomas “T.J.” Stephenson (Jessica), Colin Darlington and Andrew Darlington; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Board. Private family services will be held at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

