DARRELL “PEE WEE” WILLIAMS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, went to the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1934, in Wayne, W.Va., son of the late Thomas Williams and Reva England. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Williams; one stepdaughter, Tena Brown; and one brother, Daniel Williams. Darrell served in the United States Marine Corps and attended Woodland Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Crabtree Williams; one daughter, Barbara “Sissy” (Danny) Nichols; four stepchildren, Jimmy Crabtree, Anthony (Marti) Crabtree, Amy Wagner and Isaac Crabtree; adopted daughter, Carol Simpkins Ray; two grandchildren, Daryl Nichols and Jason Nichols; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Rose Nichols and Harleigh Nichols. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Shugg officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

