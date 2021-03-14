DAVID EUGENE SMITH, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born August 28, 1951, in Huntington, son of the late Lloyd Smith and Garnet Conner Smith. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Smith. David was formerly an auto body repairman with Graley Autobody. Survivors include his son, Shane Smith (Crystal) of South Point, Ohio; a grandson, Evan Smith; three sisters, Sandy Gilkerson (Pat), Karen Gue (Donald) and Linda Vargo, all of South Point, Ohio; and a brother, Robert Smith of South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required for attendees. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

